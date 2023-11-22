Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washington County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holston High School at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Bristol, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
