The VMI Keydets (1-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Air Force Falcons (4-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38%).
  • VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.
  • The Keydets put up 12 more points per game (75.2) than the Falcons give up (63.2).
  • VMI is 1-4 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Keydets conceded 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer 3-pointers away (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina L 74-64 Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota L 85-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-69 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit - Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall

