How to Watch VMI vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VMI Keydets (1-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Air Force Falcons (4-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.
VMI vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38%).
- VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.
- The Keydets put up 12 more points per game (75.2) than the Falcons give up (63.2).
- VMI is 1-4 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.
- In 2022-23, the Keydets conceded 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer 3-pointers away (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|L 85-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-69
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|-
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
