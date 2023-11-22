How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
- Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 265th.
- The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
- When Virginia scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- West Virginia put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.
- West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Virginia fared better at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.
- The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
