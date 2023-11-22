The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 265th.

The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).

When Virginia scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

West Virginia put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.

West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia fared better at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule