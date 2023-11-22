The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 267th.

The Cavaliers average 67.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.

West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers ceded 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than away from home (64.6).

Virginia averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.

At home, West Virginia drained 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule