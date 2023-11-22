How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 163rd.
- The 67.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 2.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
- Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
- West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Mountaineers averaged 15.5 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
- West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).
- At home, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, Virginia averaged 1.0 fewer treys per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
- The Mountaineers allowed fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
