The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 163rd.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 2.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
  • Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
  • West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers averaged 15.5 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
  • West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).
  • At home, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, Virginia averaged 1.0 fewer treys per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to when playing on the road (38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
  • The Mountaineers allowed fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

