The Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones included, take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 142-129 loss to the Bucks, Jones totaled 18 points.

Let's break down Jones' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.2 points per game.

The Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds on average last season, 29th in the league.

The Hornets allowed 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 16 4 4 2 1 0 11/8/2023 19 2 6 4 0 0 1

