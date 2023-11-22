T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Oshie? We have numbers and figures to help you.

T.J. Oshie vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 17:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Through 15 games this season, Oshie has yet to score a goal.

Oshie has a point in one of 15 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Oshie has had an assist in one of 15 games this season.

Oshie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Oshie has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 3 1 Points 4 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 2

