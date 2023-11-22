Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Russell County, Virginia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lebanon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 22
  • Location: Lebanon, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.