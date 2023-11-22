On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Rasmus Sandin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

  • Sandin is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:53 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:24 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:29 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:57 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

