The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -4.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in three of five games this season.

Radford's matchups this year have an average total of 140.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Highlanders are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Radford won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Highlanders have played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Radford has a 65.5% chance to win.

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 3 60% 70.8 147 69.3 140.1 143.7 Northern Colorado 3 100% 76.2 147 70.8 140.1 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders score 70.8 points per game, equal to what the Bears give up.

Radford is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Northern Colorado 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford Northern Colorado 10-3 Home Record 6-7 7-10 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.