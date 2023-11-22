Radford vs. Northern Colorado November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Radford Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Langston Reynolds: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|174th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|249th
|194th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|164th
|88th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|150th
|112th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|207th
|139th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|203rd
|263rd
|11.4
|Assists
|10.3
|317th
|217th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.7
|275th
