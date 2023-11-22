The Radford Highlanders (3-3) battle the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Radford is 2-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 112th.

The Highlanders' 70.8 points per game are equal to what the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Radford is 2-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.4.

At home, Radford sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule