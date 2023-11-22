The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak at the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Old Dominion went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 20th.

Last year, the Monarchs averaged just 1.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tigers allowed (68.5).

Old Dominion had a 13-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Old Dominion played better at home last season, averaging 67.9 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game away from home.

At home, the Monarchs surrendered 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than in road games (69.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Old Dominion fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage away from home.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule