North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa matchup.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|147.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|147.5
|-780
|+530
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)
- North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.
- Last season, 11 Tar Heels games hit the over.
- Northern Iowa went 13-16-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 18 of the Panthers' games last year went over the point total.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (24th-best).
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
