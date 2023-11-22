The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Jensen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:53 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:39 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:21 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

