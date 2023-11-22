The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Poole, in his last game (November 20 loss against the Bucks), produced 30 points.

In this article, we break down Poole's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-111)

Over 18.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 117.2 points per game.

The Hornets conceded 46.2 rebounds on average last year, 29th in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Poole vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 31 14 2 6 1 0 0 11/8/2023 20 11 2 1 1 0 0

