John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Carlson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

John Carlson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Carlson has averaged 26:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Carlson has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 15 games this season, Carlson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Carlson has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

