The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Carlson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Carlson's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:40 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:35 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:23 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 29:39 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 28:30 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:46 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 26:45 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

