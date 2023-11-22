Wednesday's game between the James Madison Dukes (5-0) and Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 88-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

James Madison vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 88, Fresno State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-10.7)

James Madison (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes put up 91.4 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 83.8 per outing (343rd in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The 35.0 rebounds per game James Madison accumulates rank 135th in the nation. Their opponents record 35.6.

James Madison hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

James Madison has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (141st in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (55th in college basketball).

