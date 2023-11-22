How to Watch James Madison vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (5-0) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
James Madison Stats Insights
- This season, the Dukes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- James Madison has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 135th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 266th.
- The 91.4 points per game the Dukes record are 19.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.3).
- When James Madison totals more than 72.3 points, it is 5-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- James Madison scored 86.4 points per game last year at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged in away games (74.9).
- The Dukes ceded 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, James Madison fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|W 107-86
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|W 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
