The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (5-0) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

James Madison Stats Insights

This season, the Dukes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

James Madison has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Dukes are the 135th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 266th.

The 91.4 points per game the Dukes record are 19.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.3).

When James Madison totals more than 72.3 points, it is 5-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison scored 86.4 points per game last year at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged in away games (74.9).

The Dukes ceded 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).

In terms of three-pointers, James Madison fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

