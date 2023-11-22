The Washington Wizards (2-11) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Wizards 117

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-2.9)

Hornets (-2.9) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

The Hornets' .462 ATS win percentage (6-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Both Charlotte and Washington games have gone over the point total 69.2% of the time this season.

The Hornets have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Wizards have a .091 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-10).

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.2 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (124.4 points allowed per game).

Washington is the worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (37.9) and worst in rebounds allowed (51).

The Wizards are sixth in the NBA in assists (27.5 per game) in 2023-24.

Washington commits 13.8 turnovers per game and force 15 per game, ranking 16th and ninth, respectively, in the league.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 18th and 20th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

