The Washington Wizards (2-11) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT2.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Wizards 117

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-3.1)

Hornets (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

The Hornets (6-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Wizards (5-8-0) this season.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 69.2% of its games this season (nine of 13), the same percentage as Charlotte and its opponents (nine of 13).

The Hornets have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Wizards have a .091 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-10).

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' offense, which ranks 13th in the league with 113.7 points per game, has fared better than their fifth-worst defense (122.2 points allowed per game).

So far this season, Charlotte is grabbing 45.4 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43.4 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

This season, the Hornets rank 20th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

Charlotte is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Hornets in terms of three-pointers, as they are accumulating only 10.0 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.1% of their attempted threes (second-worst).

