The Washington Wizards (2-11) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT2.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Wizards 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-3.0)

Hornets (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

The Hornets' .462 ATS win percentage (6-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have combined to top the over/under in 69.2% of its games this season (nine of 13), the same percentage as Charlotte and its opponents (nine of 13).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 1-10, while the Hornets are 0-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' defense ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 122.2 points allowed per contest, but their offense has played better, scoring 113.7 points per game (13th-ranked in league).

With 45.4 rebounds per game, Charlotte ranks ninth in the NBA. It surrenders 43.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this year, the Hornets rank 20th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

So far this season, Charlotte is committing 13.8 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Hornets are struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in threes made (10 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.