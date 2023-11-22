The Washington Wizards (2-11) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Wizards 117

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-3.0)

Hornets (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

The Hornets' .462 ATS win percentage (6-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 69.2% of its games this season (nine of 13), the same percentage as Washington and its opponents (nine of 13).

The Hornets have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Wizards have a .091 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-10).

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' offense, which ranks 13th in the league with 113.7 points per game, has performed better than their fifth-worst defense (122.2 points allowed per game).

Charlotte is pulling down 45.4 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.4 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.

Charlotte is 15th in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Hornets are struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33.1%).

