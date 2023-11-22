Player props are available for LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Ball's 14.3 points per game average is 14.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball has averaged nine assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Ball has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104) 0.5 (Over: -263)

The 14.7 points Gordon Hayward scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 5.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (10.5).

He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.