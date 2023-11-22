Player props are available for LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)
  • Ball's 14.3 points per game average is 14.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Ball has averaged nine assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Ball has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104) 0.5 (Over: -263)
  • The 14.7 points Gordon Hayward scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).
  • Hayward's assist average -- 5.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Hayward has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
  • Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (10.5).
  • He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Jones has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

