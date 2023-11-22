In the upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Hendrix Lapierre to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

