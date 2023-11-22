The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Fancy a wager on Strome in the Capitals-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Strome vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In Strome's 15 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In six of 15 games this year, Strome has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of 15 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Strome Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 3 8 Points 4 7 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

