Can we anticipate Connor McMichael finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

