Sportsbooks have listed player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Rasmus Dahlin and others when the Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has scored 12 points in 15 games (five goals and seven assists).

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

John Carlson is another of Washington's top contributors through 15 games, with one goal and eight assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Tom Wilson's season total of eight points has come from three goals and five assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 10 0 2 2 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Dahlin's four goals and 11 assists in 18 games for Buffalo add up to 15 total points on the season.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 2 3 5 at Jets Nov. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 10 0 0 0 2

John-Jason Peterka Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

John-Jason Peterka is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 14 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and seven assists in 18 games.

Peterka Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 19 0 2 2 0 at Jets Nov. 17 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 vs. Wild Nov. 10 1 1 2 2

