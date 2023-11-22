The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT. The Capitals have won four straight games.

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-130) Sabres (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won four of their five games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).

Washington has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in five of 15 games this season.

Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info

Capitals vs. Sabres Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 37 (31st) Goals 51 (23rd) 40 (3rd) Goals Allowed 57 (19th) 3 (32nd) Power Play Goals 6 (28th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 8-1-1 overall.

Washington hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Capitals have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Capitals are ranked 31st in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 2.5 per contest.

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 40 goals to rank third.

They're ranked 20th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

