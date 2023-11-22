Capitals vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT. The Capitals have won four straight games.
Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-130)
|Sabres (+105)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won four of their five games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).
- Washington has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter and won each of them.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in five of 15 games this season.
Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info
Capitals vs. Sabres Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|37 (31st)
|Goals
|51 (23rd)
|40 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (19th)
|3 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (28th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (12th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 8-1-1 overall.
- Washington hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Capitals have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Capitals are ranked 31st in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 2.5 per contest.
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 40 goals to rank third.
- They're ranked 20th in the league with a -3 goal differential .
