The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin has been a key contributor for Washington this season, collecting 12 points in 15 games.

John Carlson has one goal and eight assists, equaling nine points (0.6 per game).

Tom Wilson has scored three goals and added five assists in 15 games for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 10 goals (2.01 goals against average) and racked up 157 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for his club with 15 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled four goals and 11 assists in 18 games (playing 24:48 per game).

John-Jason Peterka has made a big impact for Buffalo this season with 14 points (seven goals and seven assists).

This season, Casey Mittelstadt has scored three goals and contributed 11 assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a record of 1-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 9 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 79 saves and an .898 save percentage, 37th in the league.

Capitals vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 31st 2.47 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 27th 28.9 Shots 28.5 29th 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.8 10th 32nd 6.98% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 11th 84.44% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 8th

