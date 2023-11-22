The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT. The Capitals have won four straight games.

The Capitals are 8-1-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 31 total goals (two power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 7.4%). They have allowed 21 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Wednesday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Capitals 3, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-130)

Capitals (-130) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals are 9-4-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime games.

In the four games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-2 record (good for six points).

In the two games this season the Capitals recorded only one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has finished 3-0-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Capitals are 6-0-1 in the seven games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 13 points).

In the three games when Washington has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 2-1-0 to record four points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-2-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 31st 2.47 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 27th 28.9 Shots 28.5 29th 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.8 10th 32nd 6.98% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 11th 84.44% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 8th

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

