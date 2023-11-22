How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) -- who've won four straight -- host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Capitals-Sabres matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info
|Capitals vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Sabres Prediction
|Capitals vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Sabres Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 40 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Capitals' 37 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|15
|5
|7
|12
|9
|6
|0%
|John Carlson
|15
|1
|8
|9
|27
|12
|-
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|14
|3
|5
|8
|12
|9
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|15
|3
|5
|8
|14
|16
|33.3%
|Dylan Strome
|15
|7
|1
|8
|6
|13
|54.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (57 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- With 51 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|18
|4
|11
|15
|13
|14
|-
|Casey Mittelstadt
|18
|3
|11
|14
|10
|14
|42.1%
|Jeff Skinner
|18
|8
|6
|14
|10
|12
|40%
|John-Jason Peterka
|18
|7
|7
|14
|7
|5
|28.6%
|Tage Thompson
|16
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.