The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) -- who've won four straight -- host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Capitals-Sabres matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 40 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Capitals' 37 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 15 5 7 12 9 6 0% John Carlson 15 1 8 9 27 12 - Evgeny Kuznetsov 14 3 5 8 12 9 43.4% Tom Wilson 15 3 5 8 14 16 33.3% Dylan Strome 15 7 1 8 6 13 54.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (57 in total), 19th in the NHL.

With 51 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players