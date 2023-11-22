As they gear up to meet the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (9-4-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Matthew Phillips C Questionable Lower Body Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 37 goals scored (2.5 per game).

They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -3.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres' 51 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Buffalo gives up 3.2 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 23rd in the league.

Capitals vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-130) Sabres (+105) 6.5

