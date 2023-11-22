A close NHL matchup is expected on Wednesday when the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-115) ahead of the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Boston's 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals seven times.

The Bruins have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-4).

The Panthers have been an underdog in seven games this season, with three upset wins (42.9%).

Boston is 10-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Florida is 3-4 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2.6 9 28.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.5 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2.6 9 28.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.5 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.