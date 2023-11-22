Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
When the Washington Capitals play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Anthony Mantha score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Mantha has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Mantha has zero points on the power play.
- Mantha averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
