For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Protas has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 9:10 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:37 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 13:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:30 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:21 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 5:22 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

