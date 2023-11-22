Should you wager on Alexander Alexeyev to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev stats and insights

  • Alexeyev is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Alexeyev has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Alexeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:05 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 4-1
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:41 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 4-1
10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

