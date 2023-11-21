Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Virginia Beach County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Norfolk Academy at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Taylor High School at Green Run High School