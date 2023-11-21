High school basketball is happening today in Roanoke County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lord Botetourt High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blacksburg High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin County High School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alleghany High School at Hidden Valley High School