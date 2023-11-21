The Richmond Spiders (2-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the UNLV Rebels (2-2) at Ocean Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total in the matchup is 135.5.

Richmond vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -2.5 135.5

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 135.5 points 13 of 30 times.

The average over/under for Spiders outings last year was 136.7, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Spiders were 11-19-0 last season.

Last season, Richmond was the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Last season, the Spiders were at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Spiders, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Richmond vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 22 75.9% 74.3 143.2 70 137.8 138 Richmond 13 43.3% 68.9 143.2 67.8 137.8 136.7

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Rebels allowed (70).

Richmond put together a 6-4 ATS record and an 8-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Richmond vs. UNLV Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 8-8 21-8-0 Richmond 11-19-0 4-5 14-16-0

Richmond vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Richmond 9-7 Home Record 12-4 5-5 Away Record 1-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

