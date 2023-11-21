The UNLV Rebels (2-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 74.3 115th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70 174th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.2 220th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

