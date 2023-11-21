The UNLV Rebels (2-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Information

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 74.3 115th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70 174th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.2 220th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th
249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

