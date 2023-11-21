The UNLV Rebels (2-2) play the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Richmond matchup.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Richmond vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-1.5) 135.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Richmond vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)

Richmond covered 11 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

The Spiders covered the spread five times last season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 21 Rebels games last season hit the over.

