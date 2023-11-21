Radford vs. Morgan State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (1-1) meet the Radford Highlanders (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This clash will start at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Radford vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Radford Top Players (2022-23)
- DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Radford vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|40th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
