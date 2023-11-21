Radford vs. Morgan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Morgan State Bears (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Radford vs. Morgan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Radford Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Radford (-12.5)
|140.5
|-1100
|+675
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Radford (-12.5)
|139.5
|-1100
|+680
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford vs. Morgan State Betting Trends
- Radford has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- This season, games featuring the Highlanders have gone over the point total twice.
- Morgan State has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.