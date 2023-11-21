The Morgan State Bears (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Radford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Highlanders have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Radford shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 167th.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Highlanders score are 14.2 fewer points than the Bears allow (82.8).

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Radford posted 72.5 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).
  • When playing at home, Radford drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than in road games (6.4). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in away games (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite W 84-47 Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 @ VCU L 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/17/2023 @ James Madison L 76-73 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Morgan State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) - Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

