The Morgan State Bears (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Radford Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

In games Radford shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Bears are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 167th.

The 68.6 points per game the Highlanders score are 14.2 fewer points than the Bears allow (82.8).

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Radford posted 72.5 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.

At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than when playing on the road (65.4).

When playing at home, Radford drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than in road games (6.4). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in away games (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule