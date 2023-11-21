Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Norfolk County, Virginia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norfolk Academy at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Taylor High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.