In Loudoun County, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Herndon High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21

5:45 PM ET on November 21 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Sherando High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21

5:45 PM ET on November 21 Location: Stephens City, VA

Stephens City, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Park View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at John Champe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potomac School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 21

7:15 PM ET on November 21 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Broad Run High School at Independence High School - Ashburn

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 21

7:15 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at Yorktown High School