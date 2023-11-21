Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Jazz on November 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|12.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
- Davis has scored 25.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (12.5).
- Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +110)
|7.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.
- James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).
- He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -141)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
- The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
- Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.
- He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +110)
- The 13 points John Collins has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (14.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
