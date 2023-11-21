Tuesday's game that pits the James Madison Dukes (4-0) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 84-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 84, Southern Illinois 77

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-7.1)

James Madison (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

James Madison Performance Insights

James Madison was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 14th-best in the nation by putting up 80.5 points per game. It ranked 118th in college basketball in points allowed (68.1 per contest).

With 34.8 rebounds per game, the Dukes ranked 35th in the nation. They ceded 30.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 148th in college basketball.

James Madison averaged 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in the nation.

The Dukes committed 12.7 turnovers per game last year (265th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 15.5 turnovers per game (15th-best).

Last season the Dukes made 8 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35% (132nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year James Madison allowed 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from downtown.

James Madison attempted 38.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.8% of the shots it attempted (and 71.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 threes per contest, which were 37.2% of its shots (and 28.2% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.